Wisconsin fugitive caught after 10 days on the run

A news conference on Friday afternoon addressed lingering questions regarding the Friday morning arrest of a Wisconsin fugitive—a man who investigators believe was planning an attack.

Joseph Jakubowski was arrested early Friday morning, after allegedly breaking into a gun shop and publishing a manifesto threatening the government.

The Vernon County Sheriff's office said a farmer called them around 9:30 Thursday night, reporting a suspicious man on his property near Readstown, Wisconsin, which is just southeast of La Crosse.

The farmer said a man matching the description of Jakubowski was camping at the location and refused to leave when asked.

Investigators assigned to the Jakubowski case and local authorities were sent to the location and set up a perimeter for more than 10 hours.

Finally, just before 6 o-clock Friday morning, tactical officers found 32-year-old Jakubowski under a tarp at the private and primitive campsite, and took him into custody, without incident.

According to Justin Tolomeo, who is the Special Agent in Charge of the Milwaukee Division of the FBI, law enforcement also found four handguns, one long gun, multiple boxes of ammunition, one samurai-like sword, a helmet and ballistic vest, containers of flammable liquids, and a copy of his manifesto at the campsite.

Jakubowski allegedly stole 18 guns from a gun store in Janesville, Wisconsin on April 4th, and mailed a 161-page manifesto to President Donald Trump, detailing examples of how the government had wronged him.

At Friday afternoon's news conference, the major heads of this investigation said "this really is a Good Friday."

"We are grateful for a safe resolution to this public safety threat. During the course of this lengthy investigation, there were no injuries to the public, to law enforcement, or to the suspect, himself," said Sheriff Robert Spoden of the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Spoden also said Jakubowski will be transported to the Rock County Sheriff's Office and will be detained in the county jail.

Jakubowski's arrest was an effort of the community and law enforcement: through the investigation, over 700 clues came in from Rock County and Janesville.

26 agencies (18 local, 2 state, 6 federal) all took part in the investigation and capture of Jakubowski.

Joel Lee, who is the Assistant Special Agent in Charge from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, said though Jakubowski was arrested, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I am going to ask for your patience, because even though this is a great moment, I like to sometimes use sports analogies, but this is just halftime. We still have a case to pursue and prosecute,” said Lee at Friday's news conference.

It's anticipated that Jakubowski will face at least three local felony charges related to the gun shop burglary 10 days ago.

As far as federal charges go, Special Agent Tolomeo said a full scope of Jakubowski's actions is currently being reviewed with the U.S. Attorney's Office and once that's complete, he will be charged accordingly.