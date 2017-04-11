Athletics and activities fees will soon increase for RPS

Athletic and Activity fees for Rochester Public School students will be slightly higher in the near future.

At Tuesday's RPS School Board meeting, Activities Council members presented information about the rising costs.

If you find yourself shelling out more money per child per sport next school year, you can blame it on increased costs associated with extra-curriculars, such as coach or adviser salaries, transportation, and game officials.

The last time RPS saw a fee increase for athletics was back in the 2010-2011 school year, which hiked prices up either $20 or $30, depending upon the sport.

Those fees will now increase once again, starting with $20 per student, per sport, meaning the new range would be $155 to $245 dollars, that $245 being hockey with its large amount of equipment and far distance traveling.

Activities with out-of-district travel (such as Speech, Debate, Robotics, Math League, One Act Play, Science Olympiad, and Mock Trial) will see fee hikes over the next two years.

It is worth noting those families who receive free lunch, will also have waived fees.

“Our new affinity process, which is our online registration, is just a click of a button for the parents. And then it will go in and search the school district database. We never know who is on free and/or reduced lunch and so it just helps them finish the process. So, it eliminated a huge barrier that was there in the past," said the Activities Council during the meeting on Tuesday.

Also brought up at the meeting: community members and members of Rochester for Justice stood up and voiced their thoughts on racial disparities in discipline in the school district, saying more work needs to be done on gathering statistics and making those findings readily available to the public.

"I believe that as a coach, as a teacher myself, this type of process to make sure that we're analyzing and constantly critiquing ourselves is imperative for us to improve," said Kamau Wilkins, of Rochester for Justice.

Rochester for Justice advocates are asking that information per building, on a monthly basis, verses what's given only annually now, should be provided.

In that information would be break-downs of race, sex, income, ethnicities, and test scores, all which Rochester for Justice said would be especially helpful with tackling racial disparities in discipline in the school system.