"A Kidney for Kirsten" draws in hundreds of community members

About two weeks ago, we told you the story about a strong teenager named Kirsten Mock, who's in need of a new kidney.

In order to raise awareness of the need, raise funds for medical costs and travel, as well as look for potential donor matches, a benefit was held Friday evening.

Hundreds of community members showed up to A Kidney for Kirsten on Friday night at the Harmony Community Center, demonstrating the love and support they have for one of their own.

At the center of Friday's event was Kirsten, a 17-year-old born with only one severely damaged kidney, as well as many other complex birth defects.

She's already had her kidney replaced once, with the help of her father, and now she needs that one replaced.

Set with a medieval theme, Friday's benefit had turkey legs on a stick, pork chops, and side dishes to chow down on.

There was raffle with prizes like a golf cart, money, and more.

And, of course, there was a silent auction with art created by Kirsten, herself!

Also on tap was a performance by The Danger Committee: a Twin Cities-based knife-throwing, fire-juggling comedy act that's been featured on America's Got Talent.

Through all of the struggles, Kirsten's family remains selfless.

“Kirsten's not the only person in this community who needs a kidney, and so even if they can't donate to her, I hope they would consider,” said Clay Mock, Kirsten's father.

All proceeds from Friday night go toward Kirsten's medical costs not covered by insurance, as well as travel costs of driving from Harmony to Rochester three times a week for dialysis.