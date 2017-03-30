Stephen Conlin, long-running proponent for legalizing marijuana, is arrested; how St. Charles feels of legalization

Winona County Deputies arrested 58-year-old Stephen Conlin Wednesday night, following an ongoing drug investigation.

Wednesday night was the fourth time authorities have searched Conlin's business, “The Buzz”.

Inside the business, authorities found bags full of 20 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They also found shotgun shells in the shed.

Conlin was on probation at the time of Wednesday night's arrest.

Deputies also arrested 23-year-old Mickel Frisch for selling marijuana to an undercover officer inside the business.

Both Conlin and Frisch are now facing felony-level drug charges.

As for Conlin, he has been a long-running proponent for the legalization of marijuana.

In the past, he's gone as far as believing his actions are legal.

As of now, 26 states and the District of Columbia have laws legalizing marijuana in some form, whether it be medical or recreational use.

Minnesota legalized medical marijuana use in 2014 but for some, medical is just not enough.

Stephen Conlin has been informally campaigning about legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for years.

As far as his fellow St. Charles community members go, pretty much everyone we spoke with Thursday afternoon said they don't agree with his views and they don't think recreational marijuana should be allowed.

"I feel that people that are suffering from cancer and things like that should have marijuana, if it's helping them, you know. To me, marijuana ain't a lot different than alcohol, it kills brain cells no matter what, but if there could be taxes made for Minnesotans here, I think it should be legalized," said Jim Kieffer, a St. Charles resident.

Though Kieffer said he believes only medical marijuana should be legal, and that all drugs are dangerous to some extent, he did say that law enforcement could focus moreso on the crack down of more serious drugs.

"I just think they're kind of hard on the marijuana laws, and they really need to crack down on the laws of like crack, cocaine, and stuff that really hurts people, and things like that," said Kieffer.

Currently, there are 9 Minnesota lawmakers who want to ask the public if Minnesota should legalize personal use of marijuana.

That would be in a proposed constitutional amendment to add to ballots, however, the question is unlikely to make it to the ballots in the 2018 election.