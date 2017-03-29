Chatfield Lutheran pastors shave, cut hair for reaching food collection goal

Every Wednesday during Lent, Chatfield Lutheran Church gathers for a soup dinner, followed by a worship service.

But this past Wednesday's gathering added in a little something extra.

March is the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, when various church organizations work to gather food to keep roughly 300 food shelves statewide stocked up for the year.

Chatfield Lutheran Church is part of the campaign, and they had a goal to gather more than a thousand cans.

I they could Gather 2000 cans by this Wednesday, then Pastors would lose their hair for Minnesota Food Share.

And, with both of those goals being met, Pastor Mark and Pastor Nissa got a buzz cut and hair cut, respectively, in front of the entire church community.

Pastor Mark said he not only did this because the community's goal was met, but his wife is also going through cancer treatment for lymphoma and has lost all of her hair.

It's part of his love and support for her, as well.