City Council approves Chateau Circle Development ordinance amendments

It's been a hot topic at the past couple of City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings and Monday night, the future of the Chateau Circle Development is a lot more clear.

Also up for discussion: the possibility of removing local liquor sale restrictions could become a reality.

Developers of the Chateau Circle Development have been proposing making amendments to the Chateau Circle Special District Ordinance, which was approved in June of 2015.

At the last city council meeting, it was decided that amendments to the proposals be made and brought to the next committee of the whole meeting for review, then voted upon at Monday night's meeting.

Councilmember Nick Campion was a major player in making the changes, which include making buildings and windows look more aesthetically and architecturally appealing, as well as making the development compatible with the neighborhood it sits in.

Council members on Monday night went over amendments, and approved most, minus a few.

Some of those approved amendments to the ordinance include: mechanical equipment, electrical transformers, etc. be out of public view; building materials include brick, stone treated concrete, stucco-like panels, decorative block, etc.; building envelopes on each lot; removed the use of digital signs; and a pedestrian path easement, among other changes.

They ultimately decided to approve the new ordinance.

Those who live in the Chateau Circle neighborhood were very against the original proposals, but are happy with what was decided after Councilmember Campion suggested some amendments.

"It's not one-sided then. We felt like we had something to say and that we had some really good follow-through with the other councilmen too, tonight. So it was the best of what we could expect, I think," said Barbara Virnig, who lives in the neighborhood.

Also discussed was the possibility of eliminating local restrictions on liquor sales.

It was decided some language needs to be changed in the agenda item write-up.

Once the new language is written into the item, it will be discussed at the next council meeting.

And from there it will be decided upon whether a public hearing is needed or not, before any action is taken.