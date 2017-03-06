Cradle to Career Coalition hopes to spur educational outcomes in Rochester

Education is the primary and most consistent driver of sustained upward growth, so to ensure everyone gets that deserved education, a Cradle to Career Coalition is forming right here in Rochester.

As part of a combined effort from The Rotary Clubs of Rochester, The United Way of Olmsted County, and the Rochester Public Library, the coalition will work on improving educational outcomes.

Rochester Public Library Director Audrey Bletcher said right now, only 80 percent of Rochester students graduate from High School, and only 31 percent come prepared for Kindergarten.

Bletcher also said statistics show that education affects health, wealth, career, and crime in the city.

In order for this education outcome growth to succeed, resources must be aligned and a shared vision must be in congruence all across the board in the community.

"We haven't made any decisions. It's really how do we move forward, what's important, how do we do this? And there are different models that are out there that we will have to decide as a community how we want to move forward," said Bletcher.

Those decisions can be made at a Cradle to Career Community Summit, planned for April 21st at Hill Theater at RCTC, from 7 to 9 in the morning; Any and all can attend!