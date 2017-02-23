MnDOT hopes snow plow cams are utilized, come in handy this snowstorm

Old man winter is well on his way back to Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

A blizzard warning has been put on the region.

We caught up with the Minnesota of Department of Transportation Thursday afternoon, before the storm, to see what, if anything, they are doing to prepare.

MnDOT said in the 11-county region here in Southeast Minnesota, there are 101 drivers gearing up for a long weekend of plowing snow.

With a forecast that calls for rain before the snow, it's not cost-effective for them to put down salt or brine, as it'll just be washed away.

The first shift of workers at MnDOT came in at about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, to asses what is going to happen and create a game plan.

That first shift is scheduled to work until midnight.

At midnight, the next crew will come in until noon on Friday, and 12- hour shifts will continue around the clock.

Though the snow may stop by Friday night, that doesn't mean workers will stop plowing the roads.

They'll work non-stop, until roads are cleaned up.

Mike Dougherty of MnDOT said drivers need to remember to get back into winter-driving mode.

"Drivers really need to remember now that we're still in winter, the temperature how it is, it's going to be right around freezing, so we're going to have a lot of slush. That makes for challenging driving. You're not going to stop as quickly as you have on this dry pavement we've been experiencing," explained Dougherty.

Dougherty went on to say that if you see a plow while on the roads, leave about 10 car lengths distance between you and the plow, because it travels significantly slower than you do.

He added that if you're having doubts on what the roads are looking like, there is a new feature to the plows that will definitely come in handy.

“Go on our 5-1-1 map, we have these new snow plow cams. So, um, there's a select number of snow plows in this district. You can click on the icon and see what the snow plow operator is seeing. It takes a still photo every 10 minutes. So, it's kind of a nice way for you to say, 'Oh, it really does look poor out',” said Dougherty.

Dougherty said it's important that everyone exercise extreme caution with travel, and if you don't have to be anywhere, just don't risk it!