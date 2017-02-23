Chateau Circle Special District Ordinance amendment proposal, Miracle Market development update discussed at Wednesday's city council meeting

In a meeting that lasted until 11:35 p.m., there were some strong words spoken from the public at Wednesday night's city council meeting, especially coming from residents of the Northwest Neighbors Association.

Those in that association live in the neighborhood of Chateau Circle.

The proposal discussed at the meeting is an amendment to the Chateau Circle Special District Ordinance, which city council approved on June 21st, 2015.

That ordinance allows for the neighborhood to have minimal signs, buffering areas between residential and development areas, special architecture, and a garden area...all at the cost of the developer and NOT the taxpayers.

Now, the Chateau Circle developers are proposing changes to the ordinance, and residents of the neighborhood are not happy.

They even asked city council to deny the proposal in a public hearing at Wednesday's meeting.

A motion to deny by Councilmember Nicholas Campion failed 4 to 3, with Campion, Michael Wojcik, and Annalissa Johnson the three in the minority, in favor of denying the proposal.

Council ultimately decided to reopen the public hearing and continue it on March 6th, as well as have development staff for the project make a clean version of their proposal....with items added back in by Councilmember Campion...to be brought back and discussed for preliminary review at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday.

The hope is that after discussion at the C.O.W. meeting on Monday, the item can be voted upon at the city council meeting on March 6th.

And switching gears, for those who have been following the Miracle Market Development, the final plat was officially approved at Wednesday's council meeting.

Also approved were a request for a TIF grant for a development called River Glen, which would be a housing unit on 37th Street and East River Road, as well as a TIF grant for Valleyhigh Flats.

The Valleyhigh Flats project is expected to be completed by Feb 28, 2018.

The Hotel Carlton Heritage Preservation Site Designation, as well as the preliminary plan for the Heart of the City North by Rochester Development, LLC, will both be moved to the meeting on March 6th.