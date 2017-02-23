Committee of the Whole Meeting focuses on decade-long tradition, looks to the future development of downtown

First off at Wednesday's Committee of the Whole meeting came a recap of all the years of Make Rochester a Litter Bit Better, a yearly tradition aimed at not only cleaning up our town, but also bringing community members together.

Starting in 2007, this upcoming year will be the 11th year for this week-long clean-up initiative.

Over 29 thousand Rochester residents have gotten their hands dirty to make the town more clean by picking up more than 133 tons of trash in the past ten years!

This year's event will be April 22nd to 29th so mark those calendars and register online starting March 1st.

Also up for discussion were design ideas for the Heart of the City aspect of Destination Medical Center.

The company behind the design, Coen Partners, said the design is based off of how to make it authentically Rochester.

Interactive art installations, a possible food market or series of cafes in Peace Plaza, and new retail spaces are are possible inclusions into the design plan.

It will be a place meant to draw people downtown and keep them down there.

"No matter what, we all live in Minnesota, so instead of being afraid of the cold, we have to provide places that pulls people down in the winter, so we are proposing part of the plaza being closed, but at the same time, we're not saying let's enclose the whole thing. We're saying let's embrace where we live and let's let people walk outside and feel the air and feel alive in this space," said Shane Coen, CEO of Coen Partners.

There are four phases of the project: Discover, Dream, Design, and Do.

The end of this "dream" phase is right around the corner, and the "design" phase is hoped to be finished by June.

And after that comes all the fun---the "do" phase! Which means that's when construction will begin and all the final plans will become a reality.