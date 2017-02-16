Come Friday, 9th Annual SocialICE may be more of a SocialSLUSH

With the impending "heat wave", if you will, by the time Friday rolls around, all the huge detailed ice bars might not be so huge, and the event might be more accurately called Social Slush.

No matter what happens to the ice, the show will go on!

This is the 9th year for this fun and icy event in downtown Rochester.

Seven downtown bars, each with different themes for their ice carvings, will be serving up warm and cold drinks, whether the bars melt or not, through Saturday night.

As far as entertainment goes, each night live DJs will energize the crowd with hits and classics spun on live DJ boards, with special effects lights.

Again, all entertainment will go on, no matter what happens to the ice.

And for those who love a good selfie or group photo, you can now use that photography to win some moolah!

You can win five different prizes: one of four $50 gift cards to one of the seven participating bars, or the grand prize of $200!

All you have to do is post a photo from the event to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag SocialICE (#SocialICE).

So, if you want to win some extra fly money and if you want to see all these ice sculptures before the big melt, you might want to head on down here to Peace Plaza Thursday night.

But ice or slush, it's still a great weekend on the Peace Plaza.

And the best news about the entire event might be the fact that it's absolutely free!

Here's the list of participating bars with their theme:

Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar: The Great Gatsby

Pescara: The Little Mermaid

The Loop: Prince

Dooley's Pub: Beauty and the Beast

Martinis at the Kahler Grand: 8-bit Video Game

Kathy's Pub: Jurassic Pub

Chester's Kitchen & Bar: The Addams Family

Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, February 16th: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, February 17th: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18th: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.