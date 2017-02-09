WSU-Rochester opens new campus location

The ribbon was cut, pictures were taken, and some dedicating words were spoken.

It's official: Winona State University-Rochester has another campus location.

WSU-Rochester has served the area since 1917, with its 500-acre campus in the Southeast part of the city.

And now, with its newest location right in the heart of downtown, the hope is to continue the excellence of education and draw in even more students.

In partnership with RCTC and a strong support system including the Chamber of Commerce, Rochester City Council, Mayor Ardell Brede and more, the new campus will offer to students many programs, including graduate education and even a recording studio.

All 900 students enrolled in classes at WSU-Rochester will use both campuses interchangeably.

And, given the university has been around for a century, we're learning some centennial plans.

"The idea we had to celebrate our 100 years here in Rochester was to look at ways to kind of give back to the Rochester community through volunteer hours from our students, our faculty, and our staff. Through giving back to Rochester. So, all year long, look out for different things that we're doing to kind of give back to Rochester, as a thank you for all the ways Rochester has supported us," said Winona State University President Scott Olson.

Olson said he's excited for the future and for the next round of 100 years of WSU education here in Rochester.

This semester started in January, so classes have already been happening at this new location.