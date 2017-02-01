Meeting at library allows community to identify and specify issues facing our community

Since Donald Trump has taken office, activists against him and his policies have taken action.

Here in Rochester, on Saturday, January 21st, we had a Women's March at Silver Lake, in conjunction with the March on D.C.

Wednesday's meeting was about giving those unable to attend the march nearly two weeks ago the chance to really specify issues in our own city.

And with last week's travel ban, as well as the protest at Peace Plaza this past Sunday, that added more topics to be brought up for discussion.

Roughly 100 people—men, women, and children of all different ethnicities—filled the auditorium room at the Rochester Public Library.

They talked about issues facing our country, but more importantly, how those issues translate to our city.

\Topics included how to give voice to the Latinos and immigrants in the community and how to become involved without facing burnout.

But, the most prominently discussed item was what people can do to become more active for these rights of our community members.

“My concern is that there are a lot of people who really haven't been involved in politics or political action that really want to get involved and do something. And people need to be educated on the process and know when they should get upset and enraged. And when they shouldn't. So I don't really know how to do this, but I think we also need to work on communication,” said Patricia Mann, a Rochester activist.

One easy way for everyone to help out is by taking that first step and reaching out to local organizations that cater to causes you are interested in helping.

Those facilitating the meeting also want to get the word out about an upcoming meeting on Examining Disparities in Discipline in Rochester Public Schools.

That meeting will be Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 at Rochester STEM Academy.