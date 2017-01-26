Miracle Mile Development: A shop-owner's point of view

It's been a major hot-button development project in Rochester ever since it's announcement in July of last year, the Miracle Mile Project.

Thursday afternoon, we learned the viewpoints of one major player in the game.

Most of the coverage on anything related to the Miracle Mile Development has been related to plans from the developers and feedback from community members. But how do the shop owners feel?

Scott Johnson, owner of S.J. Jewelers told us not a day goes by in which he isn't faced with a certain question.

"People ask all the time, 'what's gonna happen to you?', 'what's gonna happen to your business?', 'what's gonna happen to some of the other businesses?',” explained Scott.

With the proposed Miracle Mile Development Project, many people automatically assume current shops will close.

"What's gonna happen is we're going to revitalize and redevelop the South end of Miracle Mile. Bring in a major tenant and provide some additional housing which will be a real impetus to the shopping center," said Scott.

Having called the Miracle Mile Shopping Center his business' home for 30 years, Johnson and his family-run shop have no plans to close its doors.

"Perfect, prime location, we've got highway 52 we've got 60,000 cars a day going by and we wouldn't want to be anywhere else," said Peggy Johnson, Scott's wife.

"When you bring in a major anchor in this grocery chain which is well known, that will certainly bring traffic and traffic does drive business," explained Scott.

Those living in the Kutzky Park neighborhood are mostly excited for the project, except for one aspect, design...Which they've made known loud and clear at council meetings.

As far as business is concerned, all is well.

"Miracle Mile, we want the people to know and the public to know, is alive and well,” said Scott.

As Scott Johnson once said at a public hearing "In order to be successful, you have to meet change with change."

Scott Johnson said there are currently 14 stores at Miracle Mile, including his shop, and none of them are planning to close their doors.

He said he's excited about the future of the Miracle Mile following the project's completion.

The Miracle Mile Development Project is expected to go before City Council, once again, at the meeting on February 6th.