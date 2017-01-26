Planned Parenthood sees influx of women coming for services, nationally and locally

Now that we have a new President, that means there will be policy changes, whether major or minor.

With word that President Trump is trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act, many women are flocking to Planned Parenthood, to ensure they get the health care they need, before the price hike.

The Affordable Care Act guarantees free birth control to most women, even if they aren't on Obamacare.

And with Trump's plan to repeal the act, many women are taking action to keep their health first.

Given Donald Trump will be in office at least four years, women are switching their sights from the pill and looking to more long-term methods of birth control, such as the Intrauterine Device...or IUD.

IUDs have to be inserted by a professional at a clinic, but it is an outpatient procedure.

Unlike the birth control pills which last 24 hours, IUDs can remain in the body for anywhere from 3 to 12 years, depending upon the type you get.

Meaning, if someone gets it now, their insurance will cover it for the full term of use.

Nationwide, the number of women trying to get protection from these devices while still under Obamacare has skyrocketed 900%.

And the local numbers run parallel.

"We have a triage nurse here in Rochester within our affiliates in Minnesota / South Dakota, and she's getting about 30 calls a day and there are three of those triage nurses in our affiliates, so that's probably about 100 a day. That's here, locally," said Ehryn Bathelme, the Rochester Area Education Manager for Planned Parenthood.

It's no secret that Donald Trump is not a proponent of Planned Parenthood, so added that times are uncertain.

She did say, however, there has been a huge outpouring of support from donors, whether they be patients, long-time advocates, and even some younger folks.

She said that it's beautiful to see the community stepping up and giving so much support.