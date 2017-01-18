Goodhue County deputy in hospital after alleged attack while serving civil papers

A deputy in the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office was assaulted Wednesday morning while doing his job.

There's no word on the deputy's condition and what the actual nature of the assault was, but what we do know is that it happened while he was serving civil papers.

Around 9:29 on Wednesday morning, officers of the Red Wing Police Department responded to 903 West 4th Street, after getting a call from the assaulted deputy, as well as a 9-1-1 call from a witness, that a deputy had been assaulted.

That witness that called police is believed to be family of the accused attacker.

According to the Red Wing PD, the initial investigation revealed that a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office deputy was serving civil papers to Salvatore Stella, who got angry, and assaulted the deputy.

The deputy was transported by Red Wing Fire Department Ambulance with non-life threatening, but serious, injuries to Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing.

There is no word on what those civil papers were being served for, but Chief Roger Pohlman of the Red Wing Police Department said part of the investigation is looking into why the deputy was serving the papers without backup.

The name of the deputy and what exactly happened to him will be revealed once all family has been notified.

The deputy who was assaulted will remain at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing overnight.

An investigation is underway.