Olmsted County Drug Court open house celebrates its start

The Olmsted County Drug Court, or OCDC, is a different kind of court—it's an opportunity for individuals to change life circumstances and live happily, drug and alcohol free.

The OCDC program started at the end of July and now has eight participants working hard to end their addictions, all under Judge Kathy Wallace

The program spans for 15 months and is divided into five different phases.

The program includes chemical dependency and mental health assessments, random drug and alcohol tests, home visits, regular court appearances, and community support group attendance, among many other requirements.

At Friday's open house, community members gathered to watch a session in person, followed by special words in regards to the court, an official ribbon cutting, and cake.

Judge Kevin Lund also had a message for participants.

"It's the model that should be implemented throughout and across all systems. This is how we help people. I don't know how old you guys are, but at one point, you were someone's son or daughter. And that's what I see in the juvenile court. And we try to uplift people's lives there, and intervene at the appropriate time," said Judge Lund.

The goal of the Olmsted County Drug Court is to help those with addictions realize they aren't alone and can, indeed, live without substances.

Judge Wallace said that those who are in the program can without a doubt live normal lives, following completion of the program.