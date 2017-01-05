ROCLEMA hopes to build law enforcement memorial wall within next 3 to five years

It's a milestone for law enforcement in Southeast Minnesota.

The Rochester Olmsted County Law Enforcement Memorial Association (or ROCLEMA) hosted its official kick-off meeting Thursday night.

The purpose of the non-profit organization is to design and construct a memorial dedicated to all law enforcement, part-time, reserve and corrections officers for their service...especially those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

ROCLEMA will raise funds to construct the memorial, which will be at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.

The plans are to build a wall, and on that wall will be etched the names of those law enforcement officers who were killed or died in the line of duty in Southeastern Minnesota, within the Minnesota State Patrol 2100 District.

The MSP 2100 District counties are Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.

There are 29 names right now that would be etched into the wall.

At Thursday's meeting, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson addressed to the association and those attending the possible Board of Directors for the organization.

They also went over the bylaws for ROCLEMA.

Also discussed were fundraising opportunities, the memorial site in general, and expectations of those who are part of the association.

This memorial would be a place of reflection to honor those who have sacrificed their lives to protect others.

Sheriff Torgerson said the hope is to have the wall complete within the next three to five years.