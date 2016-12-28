Garage goes up in flames after sparks mix with gas fumes - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A man suffered minor burns after his Southwest Rochester garage went up in flames.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to 401 33rd Street Southwest just after 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon to a report of a garage fire.

Fire Chief Steve Belau said a man was working in his garage on a car when sparks flew and mixed with gas fumes, causing a quick-spreading fire.

Thankfully, the man only suffered minor burns and didn't need medical transport, or even medical attention.

Crews were on scene for about an hour, putting out the blaze.

