Volunteers work hard to make sure bellies (and hearts) are full this Christmas

As Christmas comes rolling around, a lot of people look forward to that big holiday dinner.

But after all the gift buying, sometimes a special meal gets put on the back burner.

One local organization is stepping up to make sure Rochester families have all the food needed to enjoy a special holiday meal.

"The best gift is not under the tree, right? It's with each other. It's with the people that you love," said Danielle Teal, the founder of Random Acts of Kindness, an organization that does just as its title suggests.

"There's always going to be the need, but I think this is more of we're just bringing the joy and the magic of Christmas to families," said Kristine Caballero, the property manager at Oak Terrace and Parkside Mobile Home Parks, who partnered with Random Acts of Kindness to provide food to others.

"I was making phone calls tonight letting them know we have a Christmas meal for them," said Teal.

Roughly 40 volunteers gathered Wednesday night at the Oak Terrace Estates Community Room to make sure local families have resources to enjoy a holiday dinner.

"They're shocked. They're absolutely shocked. It's incredible to know how meaningful a Christmas meal can be for someone," said Teal of the meal recipients during the phone calls.

The Christmas season often gets overshadowed by presents, but it's important to remember there is so much more to the holiday than material things.

"Sometimes it's just helping a friend, helping a neighbor, putting a smile on their face for Christmas,” said Caballero.

So, what makes the perfect Christmas meal? We watched as a box meal was loaded up to be delivered to a family.

"Start with a tray to put the turkey in, and grab one of the small turkeys...throw that in there," demonstrated John Mills, a volunteer helping to pack up the Christmas meals.

Add in a can of green beans, two cans of corn, some tomatoes and apples.

"Gravy, one box of stuffing mix and one bag of potatoes, " added Mills.

Throw in some sparking cider, bread, and dessert and you've got quite the dinner!

"It's gonna be really neat to know that these families are going to get a very special meal, that they absolutely deserve," said Teal.

A special meal guaranteed to fill not only bellies, but hearts full of love and Christmas spirit.

These special Christmas feasts will be distributed throughout Rochester until Christmas eve.