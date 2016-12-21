Santa Brede makes his rounds in Rochester

As Christmas gets closer, the joy of the season is spreading, and at the center of it is one jolly (and highly recognizable) city leader.

Since Santa Claus is busy at the North Pole, preparing to make his gift-giving trek around the world in a few days, Rochester was graced with someone just as special on Wednesday: Santa Brede!

Mayor Ardell Brede donned a white beard, a Santa suit, and some big black boots to wish city employees a very Merry Christmas...as he's been doing for the last 14 years!

He used to use his car for his travels for the first couple of years, but once the Public Works Department heard about what he does about 10 years ago, they took matters into their own hands.

The department made Brede a huge sleigh and set it up on a semi truck bed.

And what's a sleigh that isn't complete with reindeer, lights...and a personal escort.

We caught up with Santa Brede at Fire Station 4 on Wednesday afternoon, but in all, he made about 16 stops throughout the day.

It's all in a gesture of thanks, for all that the city employees do for Rochester.

"So for 14 years I've been going to all of the departments, and telling them in person 'Merry Christmas and happy new year and thanks for their service', and generally, I've given a gift," explained Brede.

Brede has been gifting the Parks Department with 10 trees for the last five years, in what's become aptly known as "Brede Grove" to honor city employees.

This year, the trees will be planted at Homestead Village.

Brede said he wishes everyone in the city a very Merry Christmas and happy new year.