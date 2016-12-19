Five years following shooting, fallen Lake City Officer's legacy lives on

Monday marks the the five year anniversary that a Lake City Police Officer was shot in the line of duty.

Back, in 2011, 32-year-old Shawn Schneider was responding to a domestic dispute at 618 Lyon Avenue in Lake City with another officer, when he was shot in the head by 25-year-old Alan Sylte, Jr.

Officers and deputies from all over Southeastern Minnesota were on scene for more than 10 hours in a standoff with Sylte, until he killed himself.

Meanwhile, Schneider was transported to Saint Marys Hospital where he died 11 days later, on December 30th.

On Monday, we spoke with Sergeant Bill Weist of LCPD, who wished to remain off-camera.

Weist said he worked with Schneider for nine years and describes him as a happy-go-lucky, always laughing, devoted family man to his wife and three children.

Weist also added that Schneider and his legacy will never be forgotten.

Not only does the Lake City Police Department have a display honoring the fallen officer, but in May, a $40,000 statue of Schneider will be put in Ohuta Park.

Funds for this statue have been raised through chicken dinners, 5k races, and other various benefits throughout the past five years.

Schneider received a medal of honor for losing his life in the line of duty.

And again, the anniversary of his death is December 30th.

The entire police department gets together that day every year to remember their fallen comrade.