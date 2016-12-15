Get a parking ticket? Be sure to read the fine print.

Nearly everyone has gotten a parking ticket at some point in time, but do you ever read the fine print?

Melanie Paape, a Rochester resident, got a parking ticket on November 22nd after her meter expired.

Upon reading her parking ticket more closely, she noticed some things didn't quite match up.

On the back side of the parking ticket, it read:

“If not paid within 10 days an additional $5.00 is added to the amount shown on the front of this ticket.”

“If not paid within 20 days an additional $10.00 is added to the amount shown on the front of this ticket.”

“If not paid within 30 days an additional $15.00 is added to the amount shown on the front of this ticket and an arrest warrant will be issued.”

However, on Paape's ticket (which, again, she received on November 22nd), it said:

Due Now: $17.00

After 11/27/2016: $22.00

12/02/2016: $27.00

12/07/2016: $42.00

Note, the dates are only after five, 10, and 15 days...not how the back says 10, 20, and 30 days.

And also, the amount that would be due on December 7th is $25 more, not $15.

Paape said she paid her ticket and reached out to the city with a letter about the discrepancy, but didn't get a response.

Parking Ticket Warrant Clerk Sandy Fenton said she reached out to the company who manufactures and does the hard and software on the hand-held ticket devices.

"I got a hold of the company that manufactures and does the hard and soft ware on our hand-held and actually when they did an update, there was an issue with the hand-held," said Fenton.

Fenton said that's what caused the fluctuation on the front of the ticket.

"They are correcting it and nobody was charged the extra five dollars before the actual date," added Fenton.

Fenton said the company is fixing the error caused by the update immediately.