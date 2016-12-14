Mayor's Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony recognizes those doing good in community

It's the 33rd year for the Mayor's Medal of Honor Ceremony, which honors and recognizes 14 people, each in a different category of service and excellence.

"I always want to help out with people with disabilities and show the awareness out there for everybody...for myself and others," said Charlie Applequist, upon receiving the Services to those with Disabilities Award.

Applequist got the award for Services to those with Disabilities after constantly working to make it easier for those in wheelchairs to get around the city.

Receiving a medal of honor is prestigious and can leave one speechless.

Take it from Andy Friederichs, who, along with his wife Kari, received the Industry Award.

"I speak in front of groups for a living and I think right now is the first time I've ever been kind of, lost for words," said Friederichs.

The Friederichs' were given the Industry Award for their work in putting together 62 affordable housing units for Rochester, in a time where growth is larger than ever.

Despite the vast categories, all of those awarded have a commonality: Love and loyalty to Rochester and those around them.

"'Just be your good-hearted self' is a constant piece of his simple, yet brilliant advice," said Judge Kevin Lund when presenting the Legacy Award.

Judge Lund got the award last year, and passed the torch down to someone he (and much of the entire city of Rochester!) holds near and dear.

Our very own own Chuck Sibley was given the Legacy Award.

And being assigned as photographer for the event, was caught quite off guard

"For over 40 years, he has worked as a photojournalist and has chronicled everything from local elections to the Rochester flood of 1978,” said Lund at the podium...catching Sibley completely off-guard.

What might be the most incredible aspect of this award is that the recipients are honored for doing what they love, and in doing whatever that might be...they expect NO recognition.

For example, Sibley led his acceptance speech with the following: “There are a lot of people in this room that we've done business with over the years, whether it be good, bad, or everything in between. And I just imagine how much more important some of the other recipients in this room are than myself," said Sibley.

Sibley's legacy rings true.

"His lasting legacy is his unwavering commitment as a teacher and beloved mentor to hundreds of young reporters finding their path in the competitive world of television news," said Lund.

Congratulations to all recipients!

And thank you Chuck, for passing down your knowledge and skills to myself and hundreds of other aspiring journalists.

Mayor's Medal of Honor Recipients:

-Artistic/Cultural Achievement—Cassandra Buck

-City Service—Lisa Weber

-Community-Wide Service—Miguel Valdez Soto

-Services to the Elderly—Karen Hanson

-Services to those with Disabilities—Charlie Applequist

-Youth in Community—Christie Greason

-Human Services—Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Heights

-Industry—Andy & Kari Friederichs

-Schools/Education - Educator—Rob Scripture

-Heroism—Tom Owens

-Legacy—Chuck Sibley

-Diversity Award—Valerie Guimaraes

-Mayor's Award—Regina Mustafa