New apartment building could be coming to Kutzky Park Neighborhood

A new apartment building could be coming to the Kutzky Park Neighborhood in Rochester.

"The James" would be a 4-story, 12-unit, multi-family apartment building on the corner of 7th Avenue and 1st Street Southwest.

The architect of the project says the building would offer market-rate rent, and would replace the building currently in that spot.

To move forward, "The James" has to get special planning approval because it would exceed the density the lot allows.

An informational meeting was held Tuesday night and was open to the public.

