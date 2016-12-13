RPS School Board approves tax levy, extends Muñoz's contract, discusses highly gifted program

Tuesday night's Rochester Public Schools School Board Meeting was packed to the brim with community members.

Also packed was the agenda, the meeting actually going on for longer than three hours!

The board approved a $53.9 million tax levy for 2017, which is $4.4 million (or 8.9%) more than last year's tax levy.

All board members approved of this levy, except for Anne Becker, who opposed it.

Another hot topic of the night? Expanding the highly gifted program for students.

As of now, only Friedell offers this program.

This year's testing protocol for those who are gifted shows that there are so many highly intelligent students in the district, that next year, nearly 50 percent of those students might not get placed in a highly gifted program.

The expansion would be adding two or three more sections of 30 to 32 students at Kellogg Middle School.

This item is still being up for discussion, given state funding doesn't come until June.

And one other major item: Superintendent Michael Muñoz has gotten a contract extension.

Muñoz, who has been in tenure since July 1st of 2011, will continue as Superintendent next year, as the School Board has approved a one-year, $212,000 contract extension.

Muñoz has been in the field of education for 35 years.