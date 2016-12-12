PEM teacher to be terminated following cursing incident

Scott Kromminga waits for decision from PEM School Board, along with his son and wife.

The fate of a long-time teacher at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School is sealed, following a recent cursing incident.

The teacher had been suspended following the incident, and Monday night the school board discussed the ultimate consequence at its meeting.

Monday night's meeting was so packed with people supporting PEM teacher Scott Kromminga, it had to be moved to the elementary cafeteria.

Unfortunately, the ending is not a happy one for the 10th grade American History and 11th and 12th grade economics teacher.

The board decided upon a resolution, after about an hour of a closed-session discussion, to either immediately discharge Kromminga or terminate his contract at the end of this school year.

These options are per state statutes.

The reasoning? Kromminga apparently used inappropriate language in a conversation with a student, and was recorded doing so by another student on their phone.

Prior to the meeting, many people expressed their views on what should happen, not one of them saying Kromminga should be terminated.

But, all of them said how much of an impact Kromminga has made on their lives.

"As we conclude this meeting tonight, whatever happens is not going to affect my love and my pride for me and my family. My parents have given me every option to give me everything to make my life what I want it to be. And I can never repay them. I love you dad," said Caleb Kromminga, Scott Kromminga's son and also a PEM student.

"In my mind, a travesty is being committed," said another man at the podium.

Following the decision, the room filled with tears and students lined up to hug one of their favorite teachers.

Kromminga can challenge the ruling, if he wishes to do so.

He has been a teacher for 23 years, 19 of those years spent at PEM.