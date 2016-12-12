Human milk collection depot opens at Mayo Family Clinic Southeast

Monday was the grand opening of a human milk collection depot at Mayo Family Clinic Southeast, right here in Rochester.

A mother's milk is the primary source of nutrition for newborns and infants, and studies show there are benefits to feeding babies with breast milk over formula.

As part of the Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa, which is a network that collects, processes, and distributes milk, the depot will accept donated breast milk from approved donors for babies that are vulnerable or at-risk.

The Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa will do pick-ups as needed, as the freezer fills.

"It brings an awareness to the value of human milk and it provides ease of donation. It's convenient for donors to be able to deposit milk here, as opposed to shipping it. There's also affiliated laboratory services that can be done here, as well," said Elizabeth LaFleur, a lactation consultant at Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Southeast Depot will accept breast milk donations on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The lab will be open 8 a.m. to noon the same days.