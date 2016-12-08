Fire breaks out at Chatfield home

Chatfield Fire Department responded to a call just after 1:30 on Thursday afternoon of a home on River Street Southwest engulfed in flames.

Chatfield First Assistant Fire Chief Brian Burkholder said they believe the blaze started from a wood burning stove.

Upon arrival, CFD called in assistance from Fountain Fire Department, and in total, roughly 25 firefighters were working hard to put out the blaze.

Having a basement full of wood, along with angled walls as many older houses have, those factors contributed to the fire's quick spread through the house and to the attic.

First Assistant Chief Burkholder said now that winter is in full swing, it's important to monitor your wood burning stoves and clean your chimneys, often.

“Well, you gotta clean your chimneys, It's really important. If it gets really hot in there it'll start getting hot outside of the chimney and it'll start burning the structure of the house verses going up. So it's really important to clean your chimney every year,” said Burkholder.

Thankfully, the couple that lives in the home was not there when the fire broke out, but they have been notified of what happened.

And again, this is believed to be a total loss.