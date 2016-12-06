RPS Board hosts annual Truth in Taxation Hearing

Tuesday night, the property tax budget for 2017 was presented to the Rochester Public Schools Board, in their annual Truth in Taxation meeting.

The Truth in Taxation meeting was expected (as always) to be a public hearing to give residents a chance to voice their thoughts on the proposed property tax levy, however, with only a handful of people from the general public in attendance, it turned out to be more of just a presentation and a conversation among board members.

Back in October, the School Board recommended a 2017 levy of $53.9 million, which is $4.4 million more than the 2016 levy of $49.5 million.

With this levy, a residential family will most likely see a property tax increase of roughly two percent this year.

On the flip side, there's good news for commercial properties: taxes would go down about two percent.

And even better news for those living on agricultural properties: they would see a decrease in a little over 10 percent!

"So this is my 6th year living in Rochester and being a part of the community and I really find that our community is very supportive of our students. They really want the best education for the students, whether they have students in the district or not. But we are very fortunate to be in a community where there is so much pride in our public school system," said Brenda Lewis, the Rochester Public Schools Assistant Superintendent.

The property tax levy can be broken down into three parts: the general fund, the community services fund, and the debt service fund.

The final property tax levy will be adopted at next week's school board meeting.