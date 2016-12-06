IBM hosts 11th annual Lego Education Outreach competition

Tuesday was an exciting day for many regional students, as the fruits of months of lego robot creating labor came into play.

Tuesday marked the final competition for the IBM Lego Education Outreach Program.

From September up until now, IBM volunteers have been working in about 25 regional schools with 460 students, talking about engineering, technology and more.

About midway through that time frame, a long-term project was introduced to students involved in the program.

Students had to develop a program, in the form of lego robots, to solve a problem and they're judged on how well they solve that problem.

Whether it be the beginner level that had to avoid and knock down pegs, the two standard levels that navigated mazes, or the advanced level which had to read codes with their bots and deliver items to spots based on that code, the goal is really to instill a love and passion for engineering.

“To help students become more familiar with programming, engineering, teamwork. So we're just trying to teach them all these skills that we'd like them to have for the future, so IBM can have more engineers,” said Aaron Albertson, an IBM Advisory Software Engineer.

First place teams get a plaque in their school, and anyone who's a member of a team that places first, second, or third in each of the four divisions get a certificate.