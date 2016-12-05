Man facing drug charges after arrest near Rochester middle schoo - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Man facing drug charges after arrest near Rochester middle school

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A traffic stop turned into a drug bust, just feet away from a Rochester school. 

Rochester Police said officers stopped Juan Ochoa, 40 of Owatonna, for multiple traffic violations on the 2000 block of 11th Avenue SE, just 300 feet from Willow Creek Middle School just before midnight Friday.

During the traffic stop, the officer found an open liquor bottle, marijuana and eight bags - a total of almost 36 grams - of methamphetamine in Ochoa's car. 

Ochoa was also wanted on a drug warrant. He was arrested and faces drug sales and possession charges. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.