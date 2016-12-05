Man facing drug charges after arrest near Rochester middle school

A traffic stop turned into a drug bust, just feet away from a Rochester school.

Rochester Police said officers stopped Juan Ochoa, 40 of Owatonna, for multiple traffic violations on the 2000 block of 11th Avenue SE, just 300 feet from Willow Creek Middle School just before midnight Friday.

During the traffic stop, the officer found an open liquor bottle, marijuana and eight bags - a total of almost 36 grams - of methamphetamine in Ochoa's car.

Ochoa was also wanted on a drug warrant. He was arrested and faces drug sales and possession charges.