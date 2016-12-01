Search underway for dog that fled scene of fatal accident

As mourning continues following Tuesday's deadly accident in Goodhue County, a search is underway to find something else lost in the crash that involved a mother and her daughter.

39-year-old Marisa Bocanegra was killed Tuesday afternoon, and her 15-year-old daughter Hallie White was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital where she remains in serious condition.

White was west bound on County Road 11 when she crossed the intersection and was hit by a semi truck heading North on Highway 57.

We're learning about another loss that day: that of their family pet.

In addition to caring for her 5 children, Bocanegra was the loving caregiver of a dog named Teagan.

Teagan bolted from the crash site, seven miles west of Pine Island...and is now missing.

There appears to be a cage at the crash site, in case she comes back, as dogs often do.

But for now, the family is asking for help in finding her.

There was a sighting of Teagan the day after the crash, but none since.

Teagan is a medium-sized, black and tan, mixed-breed puppy, who is approximately six months old.

If you see the dog, please contact The Retrievers, a volunteer group, at 612-636-8123.

Also, do not chase her if you do see her, let her come up to you, if she's willing to do so.