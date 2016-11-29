Tips for facing an officer impersonator

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, a 17-year-old female was pulled over by a driver of a dark car with flashing lights, at the intersection of County Roads 6 and 8 near Stewartville.

The teen said a man wearing a navy police uniform approached her car and spoke in Spanish before asking for her license and registration.

He looked at the information, gave it back to her, then proceeded to leave in his car on County Road 6.

The girl later reported the incident to the sheriff's office.

She said the man was white and heavyset, probably in his 40s with dark hair and a scar above his right eyebrow.

Going along with this scare, it's important to know what to do if something like this happens to you.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said, thankfully, they don't get many reports of this type of incident happening, but if it does, it's important to be prepared.

First of all, it's good to know standard police procedure.

According to Captain David Satzke of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the deputy will come up to the car, and first identify themself and the agency they are with.

They should have on a nametag clearly stating their name, and a badge displaying their department.

They'll also tell you why they are stopping you and ask for your driver's license and proof of insurance.

And, if you have any doubt that the officer is a true member of law enforcement, you can always call the 9-1-1 dispatch, who can confirm to you if it's a legitimate officer doing a legitimate traffic stop.

"It's frustrating for us from the standpoint that we don't like to see the public have to be upset when dealing with somebody of this nature. It naturally reflects on law enforcement in a negative way. And we certainly don't want to see that. We want our public to trust us. That we're out there doing the right work," said Captain Satzke.

Captain Satzke also said that when being pulled over, you can go to a lighted gas station or a public lighted area where other people are around.

The crime of impersonating an officer is a misdemeanor.

As far as the community is concerned about this incident, they've taken to Facebook to let out their opinions.

One user brought up the thought of how the alleged impersonator knows where the young teen lives, while others mentioned how they think law enforcement squad cars should be required to be marked.