Kruse Lumber briefly evacuated following smoke scare

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A fire scare caused a Rochester business to be evacuated on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to Kruse Lumber just before 9:30 in the morning.

But luckily, there were no flames.

The Rochester Fire Department said they got a call of smoke developing inside the building, but weren't sure where it was coming from.

After about an hour of investigating, it was discovered a furnace malfunction burnt up the belts, causing a distinct smell and smoke.

All employees of the building were back to work by 10:30.

