Holiday travelers at Rochester International Airport reflect on true meaning of Thanksgiving

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, when millions are take to the road, or the air, to be with the ones they love for the holiday.

Rochester International Airport ran parallel to busy holiday travel trends, as to be quite honest, I've never seen such a large amount of passengers claiming luggage at RST, as what happened Wednesday afternoon.

Departure and arrival flights coming in to RST were packed to the brim.

Dozens of people were going through security, rushing to their flights to hit the clouds and be with loved ones

One Rochester resident, traveling to see his daughter in North Carolina, said he's ecstatic to see his family and be with loved ones, however, he'll be looking at something, well, peculiar on his plate.

“I don't know, there were some rumors she's making a tofurkey, which makes me nervous. So I don't know what that's all about,” said Darryl Chutka.

Others coming into town found themselves greeted with open arms by loved ones waiting for them, some people being reunited for the first time in months.

But whether traveling or staying put this holiday season, it's important to remember the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

“I just like coming home and having the comforts of the people that you know. And that know you and appreciate having you around and feeling the love around the table,” said Karissa Kime, who goes to Luther College and was picking up her grandmother at the airport.

“I just enjoy everything. I mean life is good and we all should be very thankful,” said Kime's grandmother, DeAnna Burns.

To sum it up, though holiday travel can be stressful, the light at the end of the tunnel comes once you're at the table with the ones you love.