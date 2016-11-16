GoRout wearable technology launches, hopes to be "game changer" in all levels of football

It's global entrepreneurship week, which means people worldwide are engaging in entrepreneurial activities and launch events to show off their creations.

One such launch event happened right here in Rochester on Wednesday night, with an invention sure to "up-the-game" of many.

Described by people in the football world as "game changing", "staggering", and "absolutely incredible", GoRout, which has been in the works for about 2 and a half years, has been officially unveiled to the public.

Dozens of peopled packed into the Bleu Duck Kitchen Wednesday evening to see just what GoRout has to offer.

Never-before-seen to the public, the unveiling was even live-streamed on the internet, so people nationwide could tune in.

The idea is pretty simple: it's a fully-embedded augmented reality display that goes inside a football helmet.

"Now when coaches send in plays, they just hit a single button and the player can see the play display across the shield of their helmet.” said Founder and CEO Mike Rolih.

Rolih said not only does this wearable technology help football teams practice perfect and win more games, but it also allows coaches to spend less time at the desk and more time on the field with their players.

So far, Rolih said teams ranging from high school to college, to CFL to the NFL, have already expressed interest in investing in the GoRout.

And a free app on all Apple, Android, and Windows devices will be available come January 1st.

"We feel like the whole world is becoming augmented and the voice controlling of things the ability to see things without having to use your hands is the way of the future," said Rolih.

Rolih added that he hopes to have the GoRout marketed to teams as early as fall of 2017.

So come next football season, athletes may have a little screen right in their helmets to see more than meets the naked eye on the field.

Here is a recording of the live streamed event:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJXAepMPvE4