Ribbon is cut for new 125 LIVE facility

The grand opening celebration for the much-anticipated senior center in Rochester, and also renovations to the Rochester Recreation Center, were underway on Tuesday.

Though 125 LIVE officially opened it's doors for use two weeks ago, the grand opening ceremony and celebration happened on Tuesday.

Not only was the celebration for the opening of 125 LIVE, but it was also celebrating the renovation completion for the Rochester Rec Center.

Ribbon was cut, guest speakers voiced why the facility is a great addition to the community, and guests were able to do self-guided tours and help themselves to light refreshments.

This 60,000 square-foot facility is designed to focus on the diverse needs of senior citizens with state of the art equipment and amenities, and hopes to encourage senior citizens that aging doesn't mean you can't live an active lifestyle.

Though the facility caters to senior citizens, there is a membership offering for those ages 18 and up.