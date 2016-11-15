Rochester Public Schools Board decides against district-wide 45 / 15 calendar

Discussions of making a 45 /15 calendar district-wide have been on the table for quite some time now, and Tuesday night at the Rochester Public School Board Meeting, a decision was finally made.

Those who have been pushing for a 45 / 15 calendar to be implemented district-wide probably aren't very happy, as the proposal has officially been denied.

Longfellow is the only school in the district with this type of calendar, in which students have 45 days on and 15 days off, with week long breaks around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Spring...and a six week summer vacation.

Following extensive surveying throughout the district, RPS Board members have come to the conclusion that there's not enough support from community members to make this type of change, as well as not being enough research to show that having this type of calendar makes a positive impact on student academics.

"The reasons I like having a normal schedule is because you have five days a week and then you have two days off on the weekend, and it's just really nice. It goes really smooth, and then you got that really long break for summer vacation, Christmas break, Thanksgiving break, and all that stuff," said Joseph Cole, a 7th grade student at John Adams Middle School.

The 45 / 15 calendar will, however, stay in place at Longfellow.

RPS Board members said at Tuesday's meeting, though they didn't go through with implementing a new calendar, they did discover that a lot of families are VERY involved in their childrens' schooling. That, they said, is extremely refreshing and encouraging from an educators' standpoint.