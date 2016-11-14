Yellow Cab addresses Committee of the Whole about bringing Uber to Rochester

As talks of bringing the ride sharing company Uber to Rochester continue, it's leaving those in the cab business scrambling for ways to stay afloat.

And at Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting, an investor in the cab business shared the concerns of those in the taxi cab community.

It's no secret that Uber will soon be on the streets of Rochester.

But the questions at hand are the “when?”:

"My personal hope is the Holiday season, we'd be able to have some Ubers out on the road because we think it's a good option for people who had a little too much to drink to get them home safely," said City Council Member Michael Wojcik.

And, to what effect will the coming of Uber have on taxi cabs?

"Yellow Cab is going to have to reinvent itself...totally. Right now we have an around-the-clock call center. We may have to disband that and go with an app only, because we have a great app," said Dean Wickstrom, an Investor with Yellow Cab.

At Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting, Wickstrom made a suggestion.

"They came in and suggested that we combine the taxi cab and TNC [Transportation Network Company] ordinance into a single ordinance, and the council decided that that is not a direction that we wanted to go on," explained Wojcik.

So what does Uber have that taxis don't? Well for one, the cost of operations is much less.

“TNCs of course they don't have to buy cars, they don't have to maintain them, or put fuel in them," explained Wickstrom to the audience at the Committee of the Whole Meeting on Monday.

When it comes to the root, the main fuel for the Uber machine is the community.

"Overwhelming majority of your community is desiring something that's available to hundreds of millions of people what role of it is ours to prevent this from coming in?" said Wojcik.

In seven days, the fate of transportation in Rochester may just be sealed.

Uber representatives will be at the meeting next Monday, in order to further discuss the process of bringing the ride sharing company to Rochester.

An ordinance for TNCs is hoped to be written up by next Monday, and hopefully approved at the city council meeting to keep the ball moving, or shall we say wheels turning, even further.