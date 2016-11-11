Local veteran gets surprise party in honor of his time in servic - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Local veteran gets surprise party in honor of his time in service

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (FOX 47) -

What better way to honor a vet on Veterans Day than a surprise party?

Well, one special veteran got just that on Friday evening.

95-year-old World War Two veteran 1st Lieutenant Conway Marvin walked in to the Zumbrota VFW post Friday evening to find himself surrounded by friends and family.

His son, John, put the whole thing together to honor his dad and the service he gave to our country as a marine.

A meal was followed by a short program, explaining Conway's time in service.

Displays of photos of Conway in action were also in abundance, but the most important part of the celebration, was the gathering of loved ones. 

