Rochester residents, social media react to election results

It's the day after the election, so pretty much everyone's social media feeds are jam-packed with facts, statistics, and opinions on Tuesday night's ultimate outcome.

Whether in favor of or disappointed with Donald Trump as our President-elect, Americans are letting their thoughts be heard.

This has been an election quite unlike any other, in which either candidate would have made history, no matter who was elected.

And whether it be through social media or just speaking out on the subject, voters are letting their voices be heard on how they feel about the outcome.

Less than 24 hours ago, the United States of America got a new President-elect.

"My eleven year old son broke down in tears today when I told him who was President,” said Heather Ritenour-Sampson, a registered Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton on Tuesday.

Trump will officially be sworn in on January 20th.

"We were actually at a place here in downtown Rochester and we all started doing the happy dance," said Marcia Bouquet and Sandy Senst, who are both registered Republicans and voted for Trump.

The results are sinking in, to some positively, and others not so much.

"I feel great about it. I don't support Hillary's morals or values,” said registered Republican James Dolan who voted for Trump.

"It's almost hard to find words to describe the feeling,” said Ritenour-Sampson.

Bouquet and Senst have been Trump supporters since day one and said they even went to the Trump rally in Minneapolis last Saturday.

“We have been so excited about it and were hoping and praying, and our dreams came true!” said Bouquet.

In a technology-driven world, social media has been a major outlet for reactions to the election results.

"Pretty much everything that I've seen on social media today is about the election," said Alec Johnson, who voted for Hillary Clinton on Tuesday.

Johnson added, “I'm not gonna go out and say I'm against everybody who went out and voted for Donald Trump, but I definitely feel saddened by it and hope that others can sympathize with people who do, too.”

Though not happy with the result, Heather Ritenour-Sampson said she took to social media to let out some emotions.

However, instead of a post about hate, being a yoga studio owner who is very big on feelings of empowerment and self-love, her post is meant to inspire and bring unity.

"That's the kind of message that I wanted to put out on Facebook today. There was a beautiful quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. that says 'The only thing that can conquer hate is love and what can conquer darkness is light',” said Ritenour-Sampson.

Ritenour-Sampson went on, “It feels like we're defeated in a certain way and it feels like part of our culture and our culture and our country has come out in a way that we're not proud of. But I think we can still turn this into an opportunity to be inspired and empowered.”

So, no matter your thoughts on the outcome, just remember, at the end of the day, we're called the United States of America for a reason.

As President Obama said in his speech this morning, "We're not Democrats first, we're not Republicans first. We are Americans first."