Kick Off to Kindergarten foster love for learning

Thursday was an exciting day for Rochester youngsters looking to start their education, it was Kick Off to Kindergarten!

This annual event gives parents and kindergartners for the 2017-2018 school year a chance to learn all about what to expect when entering school.

The kiddos got a chance to take pictures with signs saying what they want to be when they grow up and parents got loads of information, ranging from nutrition to immunization requirements to School Age Child Care (SACC).

Rochester has 16 schools offering kindergarten programs, including five district-wide programs offering Montessori, Spanish immersion, 45/15 scheduling, core knowledge, and K through 8, so parents got a chance to learn about what these options consist of, and whether or not one of these is the best fit for their child.

"The kids all come in and we try to have activities and things for the children to do, as well. And it's pretty exciting for them. And that's really what we want. We really want the kids to be excited about learning, that's what we're all about. Is learning is fun, learning is exciting and that's really what we're trying to generate here. Some enthusiasm for school, enthusiasm for learning," said Peggy O'Toole-Martin, the RPS Early Childhood Family Services Program Manager.

Good luck next year to all of you future scholars!

May your kindergarten experience give you a zest and love for learning.