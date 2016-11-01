Rochester School Board further discusses 45/15 expansion district wide

Here in Rochester, a special type of school schedule has been up for discussion for quite some time at Rochester Public School District School Board meetings.

The possibility of expanding the entire district to a 45/15 school-year calender, which is believed to help in advancing academics, was discussed even further at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

It's an option that seems to be causing quite the split between community members.

45/15 scheduling, or 45 days on and 15 days off, with a 6 week summer vacation and three week-long breaks in fall, Christmas time, and spring.

Right now only Longfellow Elementary is on this type of calendar, but the board has been discussing expanding district wide.

This is a move Superintendent Michael Munoz doesn't support.

"When you look at the numbers, there's not a building with a high enough percent, in my opinion to turn it into a 45/15," said Munoz.

The school board has given three information sessions and a survey to community members on their thoughts.

The survey showed that those in favor verses those against this type of schedule is pretty much half and half.

“A lot of people mentioned their students felt stressed and the staff felt stressed. This is something we need to look at as we move forward," said Jean Marvin, the Rochester Public Schools School Board Clerk.

Those in favor say the schedule allows students a break to get refreshed and thus excel in their studies, while those against say there's no research data to support it improving academics.

"Is 45/15 by name actually what is causing the success for the students or is it really the learning environment?" said Don Barlow, the Pastor at Rochester Community Baptist Church, who is against the special calendar.

But in the end, when it comes down to it, it's all about what's best for the community.

"I wish, personally, I wish we could give every family what they want because we have amazing families who have been coming to these meetings and they want what's best for their children. That's what parents do," said Marvin.

No decision was made at Tuesday's meeting, but a vote and action will be taken on whether or not to expand the 45/15 calendar across the district at the next meeting on November 15th.

No matter what happens, even if it is voted for, no action or schedule changes would be implemented until the 2018/2019 school year.