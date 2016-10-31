Boyer family celebrates Halloween with decorations, gift to Channel One

Halloween is the night for trick or treating and creepy costumes, but what's Halloween without getting in the spirit with decorations?

For more than a decade, the Boyer family has gone all-out when it comes to their Halloween decorating, and this year is no different.

Last year, they said they had over 900 visitors come and get the living daylights scared right out of them!

Last year was also the first time they added a little twist to the hoopla: a Channel One food receptacle to feed the hungry.

The family said they collected 155 pounds of food and about $50 last year.

And this year, they're back at it, and hoping to collect even more; Anyone who comes to get a fright is asked to donate food before going through.

“The kids. It's very rewarding every night when we're out here turning the displays on, we've got kids coming through that had a good day at school or ate their vegetables or whatever it is and it's the reward to come down and see the Halloween house. And that makes it worthwhile. We're making memories for those kids," said Mike Boyer, the father of the family.

The Boyers said it took them 70 hours to decorate this year

And on a night when Halloween falls the same time as Monday Night Football, football fanatics didn't have to fear between choosing between their precious Vikings or trick-or-treating, as the Vikings game was turned on right in their front yard.

For anyone who didn't make it out to the Boyer's home on Halloween but still wishes to help with Channel One donations, the family will have their food bins for Channel One out all week.

The family also added if you think their Halloween display is impressive, then you can't miss their display during the Christmas season.