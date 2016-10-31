Dump truck rolls to side on construction site

A dump truck rolled onto its side while working on a Rochester construction site on Monday.

Just after 11 on Monday morning, a dump truck working near the grounds of The Homestead Senior Living Community rolled to its side.

Workers on site said the wet soil conditions from Saturday night's rain is probably the main cause.

This type of thing sometimes happens when wet soil conditions are paired with the truck turning a little bit further than it can handle, and the load in the trunk transferring to one side, causing the truck to roll.

Fortunately, the driver wasn't injured and all work resumed after the truck was brought back upright.