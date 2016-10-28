Longfellow Elementary continues Halloween costume parade tradition

Cows, pirates, race car drivers, and more took over Longfellow Elementary Friday afternoon.

Sort of. It was the annual Halloween costume parade, which is long-standing tradition at the school.

Parents got to visit as their kids paraded around campus.

The costume parade tradition at the school is at least 40 years in the making!

"It's wonderful. I went to school here in the 70s and they did it then. And I told Mr. Davidson, when he started here, to not take it away like other schools were doing, and he's like 'oh, okay.' It's just so much fun to see the kids enjoy the parade and see all the costumes, and stuff," said Michelle Tripp, the lead of student nutrition at the school.

Some other costumes we saw include a librarian, superheroes, slices of pizza, and even a Teddy Bridgewater!