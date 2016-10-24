IBM & Corporate America Supports You pair up to provide veterans free workforce training

A free, specialized national training opportunity is helping military veterans become better prepared to enter the civilian workforce.

This opportunity, put on by IBM and Corporate America Supports You, is part of an initiative to help local veterans translate military experience into high-skilled jobs.

15 Minnesota veterans are taking on the week-long training and certification course being held at the Burnsville WorkForce Center.

The program focuses on data analytics software called i2 Analyst's Notebook.

More than 400 veterans around the nation will participate this year.