125 LIVE senior center gives media tour, showcases amenities

In just over one week, the much-anticipated senior center, 125 LIVE, will open its doors for use.

Monday afternoon, we got a glimpse of the new facility.

The 60,000 square foot facility is designed to focus on the diverse needs of senior citizens with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities.

Offering classes spanning the prevention of falls to woodworking, to having a basketball court and spa, 125 LIVE has it all.

But what's most important, even with all of the amenities, is the new facility's goal: to help seniors age successfully and to evoke members to be electrified, charged, and active...hence the "live" in the title.

And it's all made possible with a partnership with the rec center.

"It has been a long, long long journey. Um, of what I would say is a lot of difficult times, and I'm hoping that the public will see, and especially the older adult population what a great, great great community asset this is going to be,” said Sally Gallagher, the Executive Director of 125 LIVE.

The facility will officially open November 1st, and though it caters to seniors, there is a membership offering for those ages 18 and up.

Public tours will be given Thursday and Sunday this week.

For more information, visit this website:

http://125livemn.org/