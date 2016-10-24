North Broadway to briefly close as 55th Street project continues - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

North Broadway to briefly close as 55th Street project continues

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

If you frequent North Broadway on your commute, you may be facing some roadblocks to your destination.

As part of the 55th Street project, starting next Monday (October 31st), Broadway Avenue North will be closed from 48th Street Northeast to 55th Street Northeast for regrading and paving.

Good news is, a detour is provided, using 37th Street Northwest, 18th Avenue Northwest, and 75th Street Northwest.

This closure is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting.

The $33 million 55th Street project, contracted by Hoffman Construction, is expected to be complete during the fall of next year. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.