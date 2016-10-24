North Broadway to briefly close as 55th Street project continues

If you frequent North Broadway on your commute, you may be facing some roadblocks to your destination.

As part of the 55th Street project, starting next Monday (October 31st), Broadway Avenue North will be closed from 48th Street Northeast to 55th Street Northeast for regrading and paving.

Good news is, a detour is provided, using 37th Street Northwest, 18th Avenue Northwest, and 75th Street Northwest.

This closure is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting.

The $33 million 55th Street project, contracted by Hoffman Construction, is expected to be complete during the fall of next year.